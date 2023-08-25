Power returns to most of Kenya after a 14-hour outage, longest in recent memory, shuts down airport

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Electricity is being restored in most parts of Kenya, 14 hours after the longest outage in recent memory. There is still no clear explanation for the outage that hit on Friday night, shutting down the country’s main international airport, affecting major hospitals and even the president’s office compound. The transport minister offered a rare apology and said there was no excuse why out airport was in darkness. The majority government-owned Kenya Power on Saturday said it had restored service in most areas. The outage came just weeks before Kenya’s government hosts the first Africa Climate Summit, where energy will be key on the agenda. Kenya gets almost all its energy from renewable sources but infrastructure and mismanagement remain an issue.

