Infant dies after being left in a car on a scorching day in South Dakota, police say

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Police say an infant has died after being left in a car on a scorching day in South Dakota. Police say the baby was found inside a vehicle outside a church in Yankton, South Dakota, on Wednesday afternoon as temperatures reached 100 degrees and the heat index broke 110 degrees. Police say the infant was in the vehicle “for an extended period of time.” Authorities have not provided the infant’s name and age or said whether any arrests have been made. Police say an autopsy has been requested.

