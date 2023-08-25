Fire breaks out at Louisiana refinery; no injuries reported

GARYVILLE, La. (AP) — Residents within two miles of a south Louisiana refinery were ordered to evacuate Friday after a fire broke out that sent huge plumes of black smoke into the sky. No injuries were reported. St. John the Baptist Parish President Jaclyn Hotard ordered the mandatory evacuation of those living near the Marathon Petroleum facility in Garyville as a precaution. She says the company assures them that the fire is contained to the facility. According to the company, a storage tank at the facility released naphtha — a partially refined product used as feed stock to make gasoline — and a fire ignited shortly before 7 a.m. A company spokesman told reporters they’re doing everything possible to extinguish the blaze but could not say when that might occur.

