5 family members were found fatally shot in an Ohio home by police checking on their welfare

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Police performing a welfare check at an Ohio home found five family members dead inside. Authorities say the family died from gunshot wounds, including three children. The bodies were found Thursday evening and were identified as 46-year-old Jason Dunham, his 42-year-old wife Melissa Dunham, their two daughters and their son. Authorities say the deaths are being investigated as a domestic dispute that turned deadly. It’s unclear who fired the shots. They have declined further comment and wouldn’t say why the welfare check was requested and who made it. A neighbor says he and his wife always enjoyed the Dunhams and never had any issues with them.

