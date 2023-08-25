3 men exonerated in NYC after case reviews spotlighted false confessions in 1990s
By KAREN MATTHEWS
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Three men who were convicted of crimes in the New York City borough of Queens in the 1990s and served long prison sentences have been exonerated after reexaminations of their cases found evidence of false confessions and other examples of malfeasance by police and prosecutors. The three men were cleared of all charges in two separate cases on Thursday after Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz filed motions to vacate their convictions. Armond McCloud and Reginald Cameron were convicted of charges related to the fatal shooting of Janese immigrant Kei Sunada in 1994. Earl Walters was was convicted of two carjackings in which women were robbed and assaulted.