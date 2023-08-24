New York Police: Sergeant suspended after throwing object at fleeing motorcyclist who crashed, died
By MICHAEL R. SISAK
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a man fleeing a drug bust crashed his motorcycle and died after a police sergeant threw an object at him while trying to stop him. The sergeant, Erik Duran, was suspended without pay following the man’s death Wednesday in the Bronx. A preliminary report says the man lost control of his motorcycle, struck a parked vehicle and fell to the ground after Duran threw an object at him. The man was pronounced dead minutes later. Police say they are cooperating with an investigation by the New York attorney general. A message seeking comment was left with Duran’s union.