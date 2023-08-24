New York governor urges Biden to help state with migrant surge

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is asking President Joe Biden to help the state handle a surge of migrants arriving to the city. The Democratic governor has announced Thursday she sent the president a letter requesting that the federal government expedite work permits and provide financial resources to help care for the estimated 100,000 asylum seekers who have come to the state in the last year. The plea comes after months of private requests to the White House on a humanitarian issue that has political ramifications for New York Democrats.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.