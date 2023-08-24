Judge orders new trial in 1993 murder but discredits theory that prison escapee was the killer

A judge has ordered new trials for two men convicted of murdering a woman in 1993 inside her home near Buffalo. Brian Scott Lorenz and James Pugh have always maintained their innocence. The judge ruled Wednesday that the men deserve another trial because of a new DNA analysis and because the original prosecutors withheld evidence that could’ve helped the defense. The 33-year-old mother Deborah Meindl was stabbed dozens of times and strangled. An attorney for Lorenz praised the decision on Thursday. A message seeking comment was sent to an attorney for Pugh. The district attorney has said he would appeal the ruling.

