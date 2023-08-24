Judge OKs updated Great Lakes fishing agreement between native tribes, state and federal agencies

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has approved an updated Great Lakes fishing agreement between four Native American tribes and government agencies. The deal extends for 24 years a system overseeing commercial and sport fishing in parts of lakes Michigan, Huron and Superior. The affected areas were included in an 1836 treaty under which tribes ceded land to Michigan but retained hunting and fishing rights. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said Thursday the agreement respects tribal rights and preserves the fishery. But sport fishing groups are unhappy that it allows expanded use of tribal gill nets, which they say kill too many fish and could further deplete struggling whitefish and lake trout.

