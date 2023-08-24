Europe is cracking down on Big Tech. This is what will change when you sign on

LONDON (AP) — Starting Friday, Europeans will see their online life change. People in the 27-nation European Union can alter some of what shows up when they search, scroll and share on the biggest social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Facebook and other tech giants like Google and Amazon. That’s because Big Tech companies are now subject to a pioneering new set of EU digital regulations. The Digital Services Act aims to protect European users when it comes to privacy, transparency and removal of harmful or illegal content. They can now turn off AI-recommended videos, know why a post was taken down and report fake products. It’s also easier to flag harmful content, and kids won’t be targeted by digital ads.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.