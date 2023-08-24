At least 7 people are dead after a bus carrying Indian pilgrims crashes in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A bus carrying Hindu pilgrims from India crashed in southern Nepal killing at least seven occupants and injuring others. Police said the victims in Thursday’s early morning accident include six Indian nationals and and a Nepalese person. The crash occurred as the pilgrims were returning home to Janakpur in southern Nepal after visiting the revered Pashupatinath temple. Police have detained the driver while the injured were taken to an area hospital. The latest crash comes a day after a bus veered off a mountain highway and plunged into a river, leaving eight people dead.

