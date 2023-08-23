Zimbabwe’s election extends to a second day after long ballot delays. Some slept at polling stations

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Voting is still underway in Zimbabwe. Hourslong delays in distributing ballot papers forced the president to extend the general election by a day at dozens of polling stations. Some frustrated voters slept at polling stations, snuggling under blankets or lighting fires to keep warm. President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who seeks a second term, used his presidential powers to extend voting to Thursday night at dozens of polling stations. Some people shoved and shouted at election officials and police officers after being told ballot papers had run out. The lead opposition candidate claims that the delays are aimed at disenfranchising voters in his urban strongholds.

