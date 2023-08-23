UN Security Council, minus China and Russia, condemns Myanmar military’s killing of civilians

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Members of the U.N. Security Council – minus China and Russia – are condemning the “unrelenting violence” and killing of civilians in Myanmar and again urging its military rulers to stop attacks, release ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and respect human rights. Thirteen of the 15 council members backed a joint statement Wednesday citing “insufficient progress” on implementing the first-ever Security Council resolution on Myanmar that was adopted last December. China and Russia, which have ties to the military that seized power from Suu Kyi’s elected civilian government in February 2021, abstained on that vote. The statement demands implementation including the immediate release of all “arbitrarily detained” prisoners and restoring democratic institutions.

