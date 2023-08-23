Ohio attorney general rejects language for amendment aimed at reforming troubled political mapmaking

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has rejected petition language for a constitutional amendment aimed at remaking Ohio’s troubled system for drawing political maps. Republican Dave Yost’s office said Wednesday that the submission by the group Citizens Not Politicians failed to present a fair and truthful summary of what is proposed. The group, joined by two former Ohio Supreme Court justices, says it will adjust the wording and try again. The proposal would replace the Ohio Redistricting Commission with an independent body selected directly by citizens. The current commission has repeatedly failed to produce constitutional maps. Backers hope to put the proposed amendment on the fall 2024 ballot.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.