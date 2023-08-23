North Korea says its 2nd attempt to launch a spy satellite has failed, vows 3rd try

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says its second attempt to launch a spy satellite failed but is vowing to make a third attempt in October. The announcement followed a statement by South Korea’s military that North Korea had launched a long-range rocket. The North’s space agency said it used the new-type carrier rocket Chollima-1 to put the reconnaissance satellite Malligyong-1 into orbit. It said the flights of the first and second stages of the rocket were normal, but the launch eventually failed due to an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight. The space agency said it would make a third launch attempt in October.

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press

