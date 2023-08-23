North Dakota Gov. Burgum may miss GOP presidential debate after hurting himself playing basketball

MILWAUKEE (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum may not be able to participate in the first Republican presidential debate after injuring himself playing basketball. Campaign spokesman Lance Trover said Wednesday it’s “unclear if he will be able to stand at the debate.” The spokesman says Burgum’s team will have more information later. Burgum was injured Tuesday night and was taken to a hospital. Missing the debate would be a massive setback for Burgum, who’s the least known of the eight candidates expected to take the stage in Milwaukee on Wednesday night. The two-hour debate is Burgum’s best opportunity to introduce himself to voters.

