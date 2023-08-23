NBA’s Jimmy Butler and singer Sebastián Yatra play tennis at a US Open charity event for Ukraine

NEW YORK (AP) — NBA star Jimmy Butler has dressed just like a member of the ball crew at the U.S. Open and picked up a racket to play alongside Frances Tiafoe during a charity event that raised $320,000 for humanitarian relief in Ukraine. Butler led the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals last season before losing to the Denver Nuggets. He is not new to tennis and is friends with 2022 French Open runner-up Coco Gauff. He teamed with Tiafoe, a semifinalist at last year’s U.S. Open, in doubles against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Grammy winner Sebastián Yatra. Other just-for-fun exhibitions at Stars of the Open in Louis Armstrong Stadium included John McEnroe, Gabriela Sabatini and Jessica Pegula.

