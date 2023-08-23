Montana woman sentenced to life in prison for torturing and killing her 12-year-old grandson

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A 51-year-old Montana woman who pleaded guilty to torturing and killing her 12-year-old grandson more than three years ago has been sentenced to life in prison. Patricia Batts was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in May to deliberate homicide and two other felonies in the death of James “Alex” Hurley at her house in West Yellowstone. The boy had been living with Batts and her husband following the death of the boy’s father, Batts’ son. Gallatin County prosecutors allege Alex was beaten and tortured by family members and denied food. Investigators found cellphone videos of the family torturing the boy. Other members of Batts’ family were convicted in the boy’s death as well.

