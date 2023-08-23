Jail where Trump will be booked in Georgia has long been plagued with violence

ATLANTA (AP) — The jail in Georgia where former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender on Thursday is plagued with violence and other problems. Trump will be released from Fulton County Jail in Atlanta once he is booked on charges of illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. But other people can spend months, or even years, there before they are indicted. Civil rights attorneys say stabbings are frequent at the overcrowded jail and medical care is poor. Three people have died there over the last month alone after being found unresponsive in their cells. The U.S. Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into conditions.

