Facebook’s parent company Meta and moderators suing it for $1.6 billion in Kenya agree to mediation

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Meta, Facebook’s parent company, and 184 of its content moderators who were based in Kenya agreed on a mediation attempt to settle out of court. Last year, the moderators — from several African countries — filed a lawsuit against the social media giant and its outsourcing firm, Sama, seeking $1.6 billion in compensation, alleging poor working conditions, including insufficient mental health support and low pay. A Kenyan court said Wednesday both parties have 21 days to reach a settlement and that a former Kenyan chief justice and a labor commissioner would co-mediate the dispute. The lawsuit in Kenya is the first known court challenge of its kind outside the United States where Facebook settled with moderators in 2020 for $52 million.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.