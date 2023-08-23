Flames devour forests and homes as wildfires that have left 20 dead in Greece burn out of control

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Advancing flames are devouring forests and homes as dozens of wildfires rage across Greece, leaving 20 people dead over the past three days. Major blazes are also burning in northwestern Turkey near the Greek border and on Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands. Greece’s largest forest fire is burning out of control for the fifth day near the city of Alexandroupolis in the northeast, while another major blaze on the fringe of Athens is torching homes and heading into Parnitha national park, one of the last green areas near the Greek capital, sending plumes of smoke over Athens. With their hot, dry summers, southern European countries are particularly prone to wildfires.

