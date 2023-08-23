Amputees can get their body parts back for spiritual reasons, new Oregon law says

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Health care facilities in Oregon will be allowed to return amputated body parts to patients for cultural, spiritual or religious reasons under a new law supported by tribes. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that some members of the tribes believe keeping a person’s body together is necessary for a smooth transition to the spirit world. The bill takes effect Sept. 24. It was spearheaded by St. Charles Health System and leaders of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Previous state law made returning body parts either difficult or impossible.

