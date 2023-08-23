Judge temporarily blocks new Tennessee House Republican ban on signs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has agreed to temporarily block a new rule advanced by Tennessee House Republicans that banned the public from holding signs during floor and committee proceedings. The judge handed down the ruling within hours of the filing of a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee on behalf of three people who had been kicked out of a hearing. A special session was called by Gov. Bill Lee in reaction to a Nashville school shooting in March. A court hearing on the temporary injunction has been scheduled for Sept. 5. But lawmakers are expected to adjourn by Thursday.

By JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

