U.S. commerce secretary to visit China amid efforts to stabilize relations

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will meet with Chinese officials and American business leaders in Beijing and Shanghai next week amid efforts to stabilize relations that have sunk to historic lows. Raimondo’s Aug. 27-30 visit aims for “constructive discussions on issues relating to the U.S.-China commercial relationship, challenges faced by U.S. businesses, and areas for potential cooperation,” the Commerce Department said in a news release posted on its website. China’s Ministry of Commerce said only that the visit came at the invitation of Minister Wang Wentao.

