Pakistani Taliban militants have ambushed a military convoy in a border region, killing 6 soldiers

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says militants have ambushed a military convoy in a former stronghold of Pakistani Taliban in the country’s northwest. The attack Tuesday triggered an intense shootout that has killed at least six soldiers. The military says in a statement that the attack took place in South Waziristan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It says a search operation is underway in the area to hunt down the attackers. Mohammad Khurasani, a spokesman for Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but are allied with the Afghan Taliban, who took over Afghanistan in August 2021.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.