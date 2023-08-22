New Mexico State preaches anti-hazing message as student-athletes return for fall season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A review of hundreds of emails provides insight into the damage control that top New Mexico State University administrators undertook after news broke this year about allegations of hazing on the men’s basketball team. More than 2,400 pages of documents released by the university in response to a records request by The Associated Press also show the disappointment and anger of fans and alumni over what many referred to as a “black eye” for the school. In an interview, Athletics Director Mario Moccia said the university is working through a list of 20 action items aimed at bolstering prevention. Posters are up in locker rooms and the university’s new working group is focused efforts to change campus culture concerning hazing..

