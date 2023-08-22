Biden administration spending $150M to help small forest owners benefit from selling carbon credits

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The Biden administration is spending $150 million to help owners of small parcels of forestland partner with private companies willing to pay them for carbon offsets and other environmental credits. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the program Tuesday in Georgia at a meeting of Black landowners from eight Southern states. He said the money will go to nonprofits and other groups specifically to help underserved landowners and families with 2,500 acres or less. The grants will pay for professionals to assist owners with managing their land and connecting them with programs that allow companies to offset their own emissions by paying to protect trees.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.