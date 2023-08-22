2 injured in shooting at Alabama A&M campus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Two people were injured in a Tuesday shooting outside a residence hall at an Alabama college campus, police said. The shooting occurred at Alabama A&M University, a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department wrote in an email. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a fight between two people and was an isolated incident, spokesperson Sydney Martin wrote in an emailed statement. Both people have minor injuries, police said. One person was detained by police. Police do not think anyone else was involved. Alabama A&M University is in north Alabama and has an enrollment of about 6,100 students.

