Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits Athens to attend meeting of Balkan leaders with top EU officials

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has pledged to keep up military support for Ukraine for as long as it takes during talks in Athens with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He also voiced willingness Monday to help with post-war rebuilding. Zelenskyy flew to the Greek capital for his fourth visit to a European Union capital in three days, and was to attend an informal meeting of Balkan leaders with top European Union officials later Monday. The dinner was scheduled to discuss the Western Balkans region’s future in the EU, which many countries have already joined and the rest are jockeying to enter.

