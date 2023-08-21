Russian space agency chief blames decades of inactivity for Luna-25 lander’s crash on the moon

LONDON (AP) — The head of Russia’s space agency says the Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon after its engines failed to shut down correctly. He blamed the country’s decades-long pause in lunar exploration for the mishap. The pilotless Luna-25 had been scheduled to land Monday while aiming to become the first spacecraft to touch down on the moon’s south pole. Roscosmos Director General Yury Borisov said Monday that the spacecraft’s engines were turned on over the weekend to put Luna-25 into a “pre-landing orbit” but didn’t shut down properly, plunging the lander onto the moon. He said, “The negative experience of interrupting the lunar program for almost 50 years is the main reason for the failures.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.