Pakistan’s military says Indian troops killed one villager when they opened fire at Kashmir border
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military has accused India’s troops of opening fire at their disputed border in the Himalayan region of Kashmir and killing one villager who was working in a field on the Pakistani-administered side. In a statement, the Pakistani military accused India’s army of “unprovoked firing” on Monday in violation of a ceasefire agreement. There was no immediate reaction from Indian officials. The ceasefire between Pakistan has largely been holding since 2021 when the two sides agreed to adhere to a 2003 accord that previously had been ignored, with civilian and troop deaths on both sides.