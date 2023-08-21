Skip to Content
Member of ‘Tennessee Three’ makes move toward 2024 Senate bid

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Democratic state Rep. Gloria Johnson has launched an exploratory committee as she considers running for the seat held by U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn in 2024. The 61-year-old Johnson filed the exploratory paperwork late last week, a move that typically comes just before officially launching a campaign. Johnson was the lone Democratic member of the “Tennessee Three” to narrowly survive a Republican-led expulsion effort earlier this year. Yet even with the national spotlight, Johnson is expected to face an uphill battle against Blackburn. Tennessee hasn’t elected a Democrat to a statewide office since 2006.

