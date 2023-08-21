House Republicans subpoena IRS and FBI agents involved in Hunter Biden case

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have subpoenaed several FBI and IRS agents involved in the federal investigation into Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden. Leaders of the House Judiciary and Ways and Means committees demanded testimony Monday from four agents who worked on the yearslong case as they investigate what they claim is improper interference by the Justice Department. Both Weiss and the Justice Department have denied the claims that originated from two IRS whistleblowers who came forward to Republicans in the spring.

