Black delivery driver loses FedEx job, more than a year after he said white men attacked him

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Black FedEx delivery driver who says two white men shot at and chased him in Mississippi in 2022 has now been fired from his job. The former driver, D’Monterrio Gibson, spoke to The Associated Press on Monday, shortly after he received an email about his firing. Gibson says he feels “disrespected.” FedEx spokeswoman Meredith Miller confirmed Gibson is no longer employed at the company but did not respond to other questions. Last Thursday, a Mississippi judge cited police errors in declaring a mistrial for the father and son charged. Gibson had been on worker’s compensation leave, with partial pay, since shortly after the attack.

