Olga Carmona scored in Spain’s 1-0 Women’s World Cup win. Then she learned her father had died
By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer
MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation says Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women’s World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned after the final of her father’s death. The federation did not say when Carmona’s father died or give a cause of death. “We love you, Olga,” the federation said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “You are part of the history of Spanish soccer.” Carmona scored with a left-footed strike in the 29th minute to give Spain a 1-0 victory over England in Sydney, Australia.