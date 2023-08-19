Pilot error caused the fatal hot air balloon crash in New Mexico, NTSB finds. Drug use was a factor
Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal investigators say a mistake made by a hot air balloon pilot caused a deadly crash in June 2021 in New Mexico. The National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot was likely impaired by the cocaine and marijuana found in his system and failed to maintain clearance while trying to land in Albuquerque. He hit power lines and crashed into a busy intersection. The report says investigators found no evidence of mechanical malfunctions or failures. The pilot’s family says their hearts go out to the loved ones of the four passengers who died.