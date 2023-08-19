Greek authorities rescue dozens of migrants on small boats in Aegean Sea

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they’ve rescued dozens of migrants in inflatable dinghies trying to cross from Turkey to the nearby eastern Aegean Sea islands in four separate incidents. A coast guard statement says a patrol boat located 41 people early Saturday on an inflatable dinghy that was drifting off the island of Lesbos. All were safely evacuated and taken to a reception center on the island. Further south, three more dinghies were located with a total 52 people on board. Greece has seen a recent rise in migrant arrivals from neighboring Turkey.

