WeWork’s future: What to know after the company sounds the alarm on its ability to stay in business

NEW YORK (AP) — WeWork said last week there was “substantial doubt” about its ability to stay in business, prompting speculation around the future of the troubled workspace-sharing company. WeWork pointed to increased member churn, financial losses and the company’s need for cash, among other factors — and said that improving its liquidity and profitability over the next 12 months would be crucial to maintaining operations. While the future remains unknown, experts say that risk of bankruptcy is on the table — bringing in questions around implications for the already-weakening world of office real estate.

