Suburban Detroit police fatally shoot motorist awakened from sleep inside car

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Suburban Detroit police have fatally shot a motorist they awoke from sleep in a running car when he accelerated with an officer beside him and crashed the vehicle into a patrol car. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched shortly before 6 a.m. Friday to check a complaint that a vehicle was blocking a driveway. They found the driver asleep with a gun beside him. One deputy removed the gun from inside the car while another entered it from the passenger’s side. When the motorist resisted arrest and accelerated, crashing into the patrol car, the deputy partially inside the car fired a single shot at the motorist.

