Rhode Island tornado lifts car as New England storms damages homes, flood roads

BOSTON (AP) — A fire official says a Rhode Island tornado lifted a car off an interstate as severe weather swept over storm-weary New England, damaging homes. The fire chief in the community of Johnston says firefighters rushed to help a motorist shaken up by a tornado Friday morning on Interstate 295 and found her unharmed. The tornado moved through wooded areas and residential neighborhoods, and no injuries were reported. Elsewhere around the region, storms toppled trees, flooded roads and made for hazardous driving conditions. Meanwhile, parts of Vermont braced for possible flash flooding even as residents and businesses are rebuilding from extensive flooding earlier in the summer.

By MARK PRATT and PATRICK WHITTLE Associated Press

