Guatemala court permanently blocks suspension of Seed Movement party ahead of Sunday’s election

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s Supreme Court of Justice has granted a permanent injunction to the party of progressive presidential candidate Bernardo Arévalo. The ruling blocking a lower court’s order last month to suspend the party’s legal status came Friday, just two days before the presidential runoff election. Court spokesman Rudy Esquivel says the court ordered the Supreme Electoral Tribunal to disregard the lower court’s decision, which had come at the request of prosecutors who say they investigating how the party had gathered the necessary signatures to register years earlier. The new ruling can be appealed to Guatemala’s highest court the Constitutional Court.

