Alycia Clark from Direct Relief in Santa Barbra drops by the Morning News to discuss the local efforts being made to assist victims of the Maui wildfire

SANTA BARBRA, Calif – Alycia Clark from Direct Relief in Santa Barbra dropped by the Morning News to discuss the local efforts being made to assist victims of the Maui wildfire.

As the fire continues to severely impact communities across Maui, Direct Relief is mobilizing immediate assistance to those in need.. Within hours of the disaster, Direct Relief mobilized resources and personnel, delivering essential medical supplies, hygiene products, and lifesaving equipment.

Direct Relief is working hand in hand with local healthcare providers and emergency response agencies, ensuring they have the supplies and support needed to care for the injured and those suffering from smoke-related health issues.

If you'd like to know more about Direct Relief Santa Barbra or possibly get involved with this benevolent nonprofit organization you can visit their website.