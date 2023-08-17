Suspect in New Jersey councilwoman’s slaying indicted on murder, weapons charges

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A church associate charged with gunning down a New Jersey councilwoman has been indicted on murder and weapons charges. A Middlesex County grand jury handed up the indictment Wednesday against 29-year-old Rashid Ali Bynum, of Portsmouth, Virginia. He remains in the county jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 28. It was not known Thursday if he has retained an attorney. Bynum was arrested in Virginia in May and was extradited to New Jersey last month. He had previously lived in Sayreville, where victim Eunice Dwumfour lived with her 11-year-old daughter and served on the City Council. The 30-year-old Dwumfour had gotten married just months before she was gunned down outside her rented townhome on Feb. 1.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.