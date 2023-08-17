Socialist wins key Spanish parliament vote that could pave way for new center-left government

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s newly elected Parliament has voted by a majority to elect a Socialist candidate as chamber speaker, breathing some life into acting Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez´s aspirations to form another leftist government. The crucial vote Thursday was won by Francina Armengol with 178 votes against 139 for the main rightwing Popular Party’s candidate in the 350-lower house of parliament. It was the first parliamentary vote since inconclusive national elections on July 23 left no group with an easy path to form a government, as parties on the left and right have almost an equal number of seats. It remains to be seen if Sánchez can round up the same support should he be called on by the king to try to form a government. If not, a new election could be called.

By CIARÁN GILES and JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press

