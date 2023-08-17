North Korea is preparing for a new round of weapons tests, South Korean spy agency says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s spy service has told lawmakers that North Korea is preparing for a new round of provocative weapons tests as it ramps up illicit activities to support its fragile economy. A lawmaker cited the National Intelligence Service as saying in a closed-door briefing that North Korea’s economy shrank each year in 2020-2022. The NIS said North Korea is expected to resume weapons tests in response to major U.S.-South Korean military drills that begin next week and a trilateral U.S.-South Korea-Japan summit at Camp David in the United States this Friday.

