Police search for person who killed 11-year-old girl, left body in her suburban Houston home

HOUSTON (AP) — Police continue to search for the person who sexually assaulted and then killed an 11-year-old girl before placing her body underneath her bed in her family’s suburban Houston apartment. Maria Gonzalez’s body was discovered on Saturday by her father after he returned from work. Hours earlier, Maria Gonzalez had messaged her father, saying somebody was knocking on her front door. Her father told her not to answer. The girl said she wouldn’t. It was the last communication her father received. Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger says investigators don’t have a suspect and the girl’s father is not considered to be one.

