Oklahoma City man kills his 3 children and estranged wife before taking his own life, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police say a 28-year-old man fatally shot his three children and his estranged wife before taking his own life. Police Sgt. Gary Knight said Thursday that officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance at the family’s home Wednesday night. Knight says Ruben Armendariz shot and killed 29-year-old Cassandra Flores; 9-year-old Hillary Armendariz; 5-year-old Damaris Armendariz; and 2-year-old Matias Armendariz. Knight said investigators have not determined a motive and described Ruben Armendariz and Flores as married but separated.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.