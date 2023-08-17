Minneapolis advances measure for minimum wage to Uber and Lyft drivers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis City Council members have narrowly passed a measure that would establish a minimum wage for Uber and Lyft drivers. Under the measure, drivers would be paid at least $1.40 per mile and $0.51 per minute. It would only apply for the portion of the ride within the city. Supporters said they were standing against worker exploitation by big companies. Opponents said the measure needs more work to ensure consumers don’t get harmed when Uber and Lyft raise prices as a result of the measure. The mayor can still veto the measure and stop it from going into effect.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

