Former district attorney in western Pennsylvania gets prison time for attacking a woman

SOMERSET, Pa. (AP) — A former western Pennsylvania district attorney was sentenced to up to seven years in prison after a jury convicted him of attacking a woman in her home several years ago. Somerset County’s former district attorney Jeffrey Thomas was sentenced on Thursday after a Somerset County jury found him guilty earlier this year of strangulation and criminal trespassing, both felonies, and simple assault, unlawful restraint, indecent assault and false imprisonment. He was acquitted of sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault. His lawyer says Thomas maintains he’s innocent and considers the sentence to be too harsh.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.