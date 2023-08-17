CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today

Across the globe, raging wildfires and extreme weather are taking a toll as the people on fire-ravaged Hawaiian island of Maui begin to grapple with the death and destruction. A fire on the touristy island of Tenerife in the Canary Islands burned thousands of acres and forced thousands to take shelter or evacuate. Residents of the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories began fleeing an approaching wildfire by vehicles and plane flights. The Pacific Coast of Mexico braced for a hurricane that could bring heavy rains to the U.S. Southwest — and wind-whipped lightening fires burned forestlands and forced evacuations near the California-Oregon border.

By The Associated Press

